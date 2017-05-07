May 7, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
0-3
CardiffCardiff City

Ward (20')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Zohore (7'), Bennett (29', 71')
Richards (75')

David Wagner considering appeal against Danny Ward red card

Terriers boss David Wagner watches on during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner suggests that his side could appeal the red card shown to Danny Ward during their 3-0 home loss to Cardiff City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 18:14 UK

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has confirmed that the club could appeal the red card shown to Danny Ward during this afternoon's 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Cardiff City.

Ward was shown a straight red after just 20 minutes at the John Smith's Stadium having been adjudged to have handled the ball outside the area when challenging Junior Hoilett.

As things stand, the Liverpool loanee will miss the first leg of Huddersfield's playoff semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday as a result of the suspension, but Wagner hinted that he could challenge the decision.

"I haven't seen the video again but Danny says he touched the ball with his shoulder, not his arms or his hand. If we can clearly see the referee made the wrong decision, then we will appeal," he told reporters.

"What happened with Danny Ward is why it was good to bring in some fresh players for the Birmingham game. Joel Coleman played in goal against Birmingham and has had more minutes to work on his body shape and fitness.

"We were not switched onto the game and, even for me, it's not been easy to finish one competition and get ready for another. Now the competition that counts is in front of us. It's been a fantastic achievement but we will not go into the playoffs as favourites. We like the underdog role. Huddersfield Town are still in the race but we are humble as always."

The defeat means Huddersfield finish fifth in the Championship table.

Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
16Bristol City46159226066-654
17Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
18Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
19Burton Albion461313204963-1452
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
