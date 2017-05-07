Jose Mourinho makes eight changes to Manchester United's starting lineup, while Arsenal make two alterations.

Jose Mourinho has made eight changes to Manchester United's starting lineup for this afternoon's Premier League meeting with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Portuguese promised to rotate his squad due to a gruelling run of fixtures, with the Red Devils' main focus now on the Europa League.

Three days after beating Celta Vigo 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final clash, United have a different look about them but still include a number of experienced faces.

Matteo Darmian, Ander Herrera and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are the only survivors from last time out, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Antonio Valencia being left out.

There is a first appearance since March 19 for Phil Jones in defence, partnering Chris Smalling in a backline that also includes youngster Axel Tuanzebe, while Wayne Rooney returns to lead the attack.

In terms of the hosts, who have won just one of their last 11 league meetings with today's opponents, Arsene Wenger has made two changes from last weekend's 2-0 defeat to rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck come in for Gabriel Paulista and Olivier Giroud, with Wenger seemingly sticking with his recent three-at-the-back experimentation.

Granit Xhaka has recovered from injury in time to partner Aaron Ramsey in defensive midfield but there is no sign of Shkodran Mustafi, who made a return to training this week following a spell on the sidelines.

Arsenal: Cech, Holding, Monreal, Koscielny, Ramsey, Gibbs, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xhaka, Sanchez, Ozil, Welbeck

Subs: Ospina, Gabriel, Bellerin, Coquelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud

Manchester United: De Gea, Smalling, Jones, Tuanzebe, Darmian, Mkhitaryan, Herrera, Martial, Carrick, Mata, Rooney

Subs: Romero, Bailly, Blind, Lingard, McTominay, Pogba, Rashford

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.