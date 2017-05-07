May 7, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Team News: Jose Mourinho makes eight changes for Arsenal trip

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho makes eight changes to Manchester United's starting lineup, while Arsenal make two alterations.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 15:22 UK

Jose Mourinho has made eight changes to Manchester United's starting lineup for this afternoon's Premier League meeting with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Portuguese promised to rotate his squad due to a gruelling run of fixtures, with the Red Devils' main focus now on the Europa League.

Three days after beating Celta Vigo 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final clash, United have a different look about them but still include a number of experienced faces.

Matteo Darmian, Ander Herrera and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are the only survivors from last time out, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Antonio Valencia being left out.

There is a first appearance since March 19 for Phil Jones in defence, partnering Chris Smalling in a backline that also includes youngster Axel Tuanzebe, while Wayne Rooney returns to lead the attack.

In terms of the hosts, who have won just one of their last 11 league meetings with today's opponents, Arsene Wenger has made two changes from last weekend's 2-0 defeat to rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck come in for Gabriel Paulista and Olivier Giroud, with Wenger seemingly sticking with his recent three-at-the-back experimentation.

Granit Xhaka has recovered from injury in time to partner Aaron Ramsey in defensive midfield but there is no sign of Shkodran Mustafi, who made a return to training this week following a spell on the sidelines.

Arsenal: Cech, Holding, Monreal, Koscielny, Ramsey, Gibbs, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xhaka, Sanchez, Ozil, Welbeck
Subs: Ospina, Gabriel, Bellerin, Coquelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud

Manchester United: De Gea, Smalling, Jones, Tuanzebe, Darmian, Mkhitaryan, Herrera, Martial, Carrick, Mata, Rooney
Subs: Romero, Bailly, Blind, Lingard, McTominay, Pogba, Rashford

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho rules Pogba out of Swansea clash
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Matteo Darmian, Ander Herrera, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Shkodran Mustafi, Arsene Wenger, Wayne Rooney, Olivier Giroud, Rob Holding, Danny Welbeck, Gabriel Paulista, Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Team News: Jose Mourinho makes eight changes for Arsenal trip
 Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger shake hands before the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Manchester United
 Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger shake hands before the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho: "I hope Arsene Wenger keeps his job at Arsenal"
Darmian to hold fire on future until end of seasonHerrera: 'Mourinho fully behind players'Man United to make shock bid for Aguero?Olosunde, Mitchell included in Man United squadPogba: 'United can still finish in top four'
Jose Mourinho hails Joel PereiraOwen: 'United better with Rashford'United, City 'want Ajax wonderkid'Blind: 'EL semi-final tie not over'Jose Mourinho: 'Celta deserve respect'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger shake hands before the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Manchester United
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Team News: Jose Mourinho makes eight changes for Arsenal trip
 Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger shake hands before the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho: "I hope Arsene Wenger keeps his job at Arsenal"
Report: Arsenal turn interest to Ross BarkleySanchez opens up on "angry" body languageSanchez: 'Talks on my future will wait'Arsenal 'join £30m race for Wilfried Zaha'Olosunde, Mitchell included in Man United squad
Petr Cech understands fans' disappointmentWenger: 'Not one offer for Mesut Ozil'Lucas Perez to return to Spain in summer?Ramsey: 'We must beat Man United'Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester United
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 