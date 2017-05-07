Youth-team prospects Matthew Olosunde and Demetri Mitchell could play a part in Man United's meeting with Arsenal on Sunday after travelling with the team to London.

Jose Mourinho has selected unknown youngsters Matthew Olosunde and Demetri Mitchell as part of Manchester United's squad to face Arsenal on Sunday.

The Portuguese made clear earlier this week that he intends to heavily rotate his squad for the trip to the Emirates Stadium due to a gruelling fixture list.

Mourinho's attention is now on the Europa League, with the Red Devils holding a 1-0 semi-final lead over Celta Vigo ahead of next Thursday's return leg at Old Trafford.

True to his word, the United boss has put faith in American youngster Olosunde and local talent Mitchell by including both in his travelling party for this weekend's league clash.

Olosunde joined the club from New York Red Bulls last year, while Mitchell - one year older at 20 - has starred in the Under-23s side this term after progressing through the youth-team ranks.

Matty Wilcock and Scott McTominay, both included in the senior squad already this season, are also in Mourinho's thinking for the meeting with Arsenal.