May 7, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Griffin Park
Brentford
1-3
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Vibe (56')
Dean (78')
Dean (83')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Mulgrew (10'), Guthrie (16'), Conway (83' pen.)
Conway (78')

Tony Mowbray: 'Blackburn Rovers must bounce back from relegation'

Coventry City Manager Tony Mowbray looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Coventry City at The County Ground on October 24, 2015
© Getty Images
Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray admits that his side can have no complaints at suffering relegation from the Championship, but urges the club to bounce back.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 17:40 UK

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has admitted that no-one at the club has been good enough this season following their relegation from the Championship.

Rovers beat Brentford 3-1 on the final day of the regular season this afternoon, but it was not enough to lift them out of the bottom three as both Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest also won.

Blackburn ultimately went down on goal difference, but Mowbray is hopeful that he can keep the majority of the squad together and bounce straight back next season.

"I am disappointed now but we have to try to keep the spirit we showed here and, if we do, the club will be very strong in League One next year," he told reporters.

"It's decided over 46 games and at the end of the season everyone at the club from the players to the medical team and the analysts have not been good enough to stay in this division. There have been games we've drawn that we should have won, but the harsh reality is if you don't get enough points you can't argue with the outcome.

"We have to take it on the chin. It's going to be a huge summer for us in terms of recruitment, and conversations with the owners are coming - we have to recruit well, be strong next year and bounce back. We need to keep our under-contract players. If we do, we will hopefully be too strong for a lot of clubs in League One. We just need to turn the ship around and get promotion."

Blackburn's relegation means that they are the first Premier League champions to drop into the third tier of English football.

Coventry City Manager Tony Mowbray looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Coventry City at The County Ground on October 24, 2015
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Blackburn Rovers relegated to League One for first time in 37 years
Blackburn Rovers relegated to League One for first time in 37 years
 Tony Mowbray: 'Blackburn Rovers must bounce back from relegation'
Tony Mowbray: 'Blackburn Rovers must bounce back from relegation'
