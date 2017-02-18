Manchester United defender Chris Smalling urges the club to keep hold of Zlatan Ibrahimovic for as long as possible.

The 35-year-old moved to Old Trafford on a free transfer last summer but only signed a one-year contract and, while he has the option of a second season, he has also been linked with a move to Napoli at the end of the current campaign.

Manager Jose Mourinho has repeatedly stressed his confidence that the Swede will remain for a second year, though, and Smalling does not believe that age is a factor for Ibrahimovic.

"He just wants to score goals; he's a real focal point for the attack. Even when we have not been playing well he has managed to score and when you can rely on someone like that it's brilliant," he told reporters.

"You see how he has performed this season and all the goals he has scored, if we can keep a player like that for as long as we can all the players would be very happy. I don't think age is a factor at the moment. He has played as many games as anyone in the squad and contributed a lot.

"I know how hard he is to play against because sometimes I come up against him in training. We have a nice battle, but I am glad it is only training. I am lucky I don't have to play against him in a game."

Ibrahimovic has scored 23 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions this season, including his first hat-trick in Thursday's Europa League win over Saint-Etienne.