Chris Smalling hoping for Zlatan Ibrahimovic stay

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United defender Chris Smalling urges the club to keep hold of Zlatan Ibrahimovic for as long as possible.
Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 23:02 UK

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has urged the club to keep hold of Zlatan Ibrahimovic for as long as possible.

The 35-year-old moved to Old Trafford on a free transfer last summer but only signed a one-year contract and, while he has the option of a second season, he has also been linked with a move to Napoli at the end of the current campaign.

Manager Jose Mourinho has repeatedly stressed his confidence that the Swede will remain for a second year, though, and Smalling does not believe that age is a factor for Ibrahimovic.

"He just wants to score goals; he's a real focal point for the attack. Even when we have not been playing well he has managed to score and when you can rely on someone like that it's brilliant," he told reporters.

"You see how he has performed this season and all the goals he has scored, if we can keep a player like that for as long as we can all the players would be very happy. I don't think age is a factor at the moment. He has played as many games as anyone in the squad and contributed a lot.

"I know how hard he is to play against because sometimes I come up against him in training. We have a nice battle, but I am glad it is only training. I am lucky I don't have to play against him in a game."

Ibrahimovic has scored 23 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions this season, including his first hat-trick in Thursday's Europa League win over Saint-Etienne.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Mourinho: 'Pogba will seem cheap soon'
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017

Jose Mourinho: 'Paul Pogba price will seem cheap soon'
Jose Mourinho: 'Paul Pogba price will seem cheap soon'
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017

Wayne Rooney to leave Manchester United this month?
Wayne Rooney to leave Manchester United this month?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Jose Mourinho critical of managers for disrespecting FA Cup
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
