General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho: 'Paul Pogba price will seem cheap soon'

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims that the world-record fee of £89m the club spent on Paul Pogba last summer will seem cheap soon.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 22:44 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that the world-record sum the club paid for Paul Pogba last summer will soon seem cheap.

Transfer fees have skyrocketed in football over recent years, with United setting the new highest mark by splashing £89m to bring Pogba back to Old Trafford from Juventus.

However, Mourinho believes that such figures could become the norm as early as this summer due to the ongoing inflation in the transfer market.

"I am pretty sure next summer some players with only half his quality will cost the same money. I am waiting for that moment to release him from the scrutiny that goes with his price. Right now when he plays well, which he does many times, people think it is normal and when he does not perform quite so well pundits and even supporters go strong on him," he is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"I am really happy with what he has been doing for us. He gives us an incredible balance and he is still very young. He starts build-ups from the back, he recovers the ball and at the top of the pitch he is a guy that can score goals. He can be fantastic and I think in a couple of years you will realise he was cheap. Not many clubs have a vision of what is likely to happen.

"A few years ago £25m bought you a phenomenal player. Today £25m is not even a player, just a prospect of a player. Those who are already big players are bound to cost more. I think next summer will bring a few surprises at this level and probably Paul will lose his status as the world's most expensive player, which will be a good thing. He gets a lot of attention because of his price but he is still happy to play football and the most important thing for him is to never lose that happiness."

United are amongst the teams who have been tipped to break the world record transfer fee again this summer, with Antoine Griezmann being heavily linked to the club.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Brown: 'Rashford has to keep fighting'
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Paul Pogba price will seem cheap soon'
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Wayne Rooney to leave Manchester United this month?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Jose Mourinho critical of managers for disrespecting FA Cup
Smalling hoping for Ibrahimovic stayRojo: 'Man United fans drive us forward'Robson hails "terrific" IbrahimovicBrown: 'Rashford has to keep fighting'Scholes urges United to target Toni Kroos
Mata 'played part in Clattenburg departure'Ibrahimovic: 'I am like Indiana Jones'UEFA to investigate Saint-Etienne fansRoy Keane criticises Paul Pogba anticsPogba hails "magic" Saint-Etienne clash
> Manchester United Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version