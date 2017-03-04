Marcus Rashford accepts that he is going to find it tough to match his first 12 months in a Manchester United shirt, but is confident of winning even more major honours.

The 19-year-old exploded onto the scene 12 months ago when scoring twice on his debut in the Europa League tie with FC Midtjylland, before following that up with a brace against Arsenal three days later.

Rashford, also a scorer on his first senior England outing last season, has had quite the year for club and country, but he admits that matching the breakthrough of 2015-16 was always going to be difficult to achieve.

"It's going to be hard to repeat it over the next 12 months but that's the aim and that's going to be the aim for the rest of my career," he told Sky Sports News. "Having the success so early is good because it drives you to want it more. If you have to wait three or four years to get your hands on silverware I think it is more difficult to find the drive and determination.

"To get it at such a young age is massive for me and my future. The first goal is the very best feeling I've had. It's weird, you always feel the same inside when you score no matter the occasion but I don't usually celebrate like that, running around crazy. You just explode when the first one goes in.

"If you ask most people, the first one is special for them, no matter if it's a tap-in or a screamer. We have new targets and ambitions, what's happened in the past gives me more drive and determination to repeat those things. For a forward I couldn't have asked for anything better. It gives you a good starting position to build on and I've done that."

Rashford featured in all six of United's games in their EFL Cup run, including 15 minutes in the final victory over Southampton, while also starting last season's FA Cup final triumph against Crystal Palace.