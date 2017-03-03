Jose Mourinho: 'I am not a monster'

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho claims that he has shaken off his "monster" image during his time at Old Trafford.

Mourinho has been a hugely successful manager during his time in England, but the Portuguese's abrasive nature has often seen him engage in heated discussions with sections of the media.

The former Chelsea manager has claimed that he has mellowed with age, however, and is confident that Man United are "happy" with his work since arriving last summer.

"I think Manchester United learned I'm not the monster that you say I am," he told reporters. "I'm not such a bad guy, an arrogant guy, a difficult person to work with.

"At least until now, nobody at the training ground runs away when I arrive. So I think I am better than you think, people is quite happy to have me around and to work with me, the relation with the players is very good.

"With my owners and my board, the relation I don't think is just professional, it's also a relation of trust and a relation that goes further than the contract, the manager, the owner, the board, so I'm happy. My feeling is everyone is happy, but obviously my contract is three years, not seven or eight months, and I want evolution and improvement."

Man United will welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon knowing that a win would see them move into the top four in the Premier League table.