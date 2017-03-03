General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho: 'I am not a monster'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho claims that he has shaken off his "monster" image during his time at Old Trafford.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Jose Mourinho has claimed that his time as Manchester United boss has proved that he is "not the monster" that the English media have often described.

Mourinho has been a hugely successful manager during his time in England, but the Portuguese's abrasive nature has often seen him engage in heated discussions with sections of the media.

The former Chelsea manager has claimed that he has mellowed with age, however, and is confident that Man United are "happy" with his work since arriving last summer.

"I think Manchester United learned I'm not the monster that you say I am," he told reporters. "I'm not such a bad guy, an arrogant guy, a difficult person to work with.

"At least until now, nobody at the training ground runs away when I arrive. So I think I am better than you think, people is quite happy to have me around and to work with me, the relation with the players is very good.

"With my owners and my board, the relation I don't think is just professional, it's also a relation of trust and a relation that goes further than the contract, the manager, the owner, the board, so I'm happy. My feeling is everyone is happy, but obviously my contract is three years, not seven or eight months, and I want evolution and improvement."

Man United will welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon knowing that a win would see them move into the top four in the Premier League table.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho confident of keeping Ibrahimovic
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and captain Wayne Rooney celebrate after winning the EFL Cup against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho wants Wayne Rooney to stay at Manchester United
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and captain Wayne Rooney celebrate after winning the EFL Cup against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United 'to pay off Wayne Rooney'
 Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Manchester United 'hold talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma agent'
Jose Mourinho: 'I am not a monster'Mourinho confident of keeping IbrahimovicMourinho: 'Mkhitaryan still injured'Mourinho: 'Shaw in squad for Cherries game'Fellaini offered to Chinese club?
Preview: Man Utd vs. BournemouthDe Boer: 'Depay should not act like a clown'Carrick not ruling out China moveMarcos Rojo "really happy" at Man UtdMan United announce plans for Carrick testimonial
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 