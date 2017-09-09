Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville likens the quality of passing from Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne to that of David Beckham.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has compared the quality of delivery from Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne to his old teammate David Beckham.

De Bruyne was influential as City put 10-man Liverpool to the sword at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon, assisting his side's opening two goals to set them on course for a 5-0 drubbing.

The Belgian recorded more assists than any other player in the Premier League last season, and Neville believes that there are similarities between his passing and that of Beckham, who is widely considered to be one of the best crossers in Premier League history.

"Kevin de Bruyne has sensational quality, he really has. I played with a fantastic crosser and passer of a ball in terms of accuracy - David Beckham - and De Bruyne reminds me of him a lot. He is deliberate and precise, it looks like every cross lands on a sixpence, like he is aiming for the recipient," Neville is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News.

"Too many times you see people cross and aim for an area or zone in the box, but De Bruyne has got the quality and precision to pick people out. David Beckham was like that, it's brilliant to watch. De Bruyne's performance was a polar opposite to the lack of quality Liverpool had in the final third.

"De Bruyne's pass for Aguero's opener and the cross to Jesus for City's second ensured it was going to be a comfortable second half for Manchester City."

Four of City's five goals at the Etihad Stadium came after Sadio Mane had been sent off for a dangerous challenge on goalkeeper Ederson.