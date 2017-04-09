Jose Mourinho is happy Manchester United did not fall further behind in the race for the Premier League top four with victory at Sunderland on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho has praised his Manchester United team for remaining in the hunt for a Premier League top four place.

The Red Devils claimed a straightforward 3-0 win at struggling Sunderland to climb back to fifth in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

Mourinho told reporters after the game: "The result was good. We resisted the results of yesterday when Manchester City and Liverpool won, they left us in a position of 'yes' or 'no'. It was 'yes'.

"[The game] was open at 0-0. We were in control without danger. We were playing quite compact and solid. You need these players to break it. Every team has a couple of them. Zlatan did that. We felt the game was in our pocket. In this beautiful weather the game was played at a more slow intensity.

"We got three points and it was a solid display. It was against a team that is sad, it's normal. Against a team that is sad, if you score before then it's difficult for them to react. You could feel the negative feeling around the team. That is felt with a team close to relegation."

Up next for Manchester United in the league is a home fixture against Chelsea next Sunday.