Frank Lampard: 'Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan all wanted me'

Chelsea´s Frank Lampard celebrates after during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match Schalke 04 vs FC Chelsea in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany on October 22, 2013
© Getty Images
Chelsea legend Frank Lampard reveals how he was approached by the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan during his career.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 13:16 UK

Frank Lampard has revealed how he was approached by the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan during his career.

The Chelsea legend spent 13 years at Stamford Bridge, during which he became the club's all-time record goalscorer with 211 strikes in all competitions.

However, the former England international admits he had offers from some of Europe's biggest clubs to leave the Blues, though he never allowed the interest to go further.

"Back in the day, the big Spanish clubs were involved - Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan under Jose [Mourinho]. It was never: 'I'm ready to sign now,' but there were rumours and some talks behind the scenes," Lampard told Sky Sports News.

"But I am very happy I did not take them up on any of them as when I look back on my career, particularly the Chelsea part of it, I would have missed so much.

"I am very happy to have come away with that in my pocket and say that I have a real allegiance and feeling for one club in particular and did a lot there.

"You can't buy that and once you have that, you can never lose it and it stays with you and Chelsea is the club that always feels very close to me for now."

Lampard also spent time at Manchester City and MLS side New York City FC.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
