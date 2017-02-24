Jose Mourinho: 'Difficult to accept Claudio Ranieri sacking'

Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri greet each other prior to the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims that Leicester City should rename their stadium after sacked manager Claudio Ranieri.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 14:31 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that Leicester City should rename their stadium after Claudio Ranieri rather than sacking him.

The Foxes parted company with the Italian yesterday just nine months after he lifted the Premier League title, overcoming 5,000-1 odds to pull off one of the greatest achievements in sporting history.

Mourinho, who wore the initials 'CR' on his shirt during today's press conference in "homage" to Ranieri, suffered a similar fate when he was sacked as Chelsea boss just seven months after steering them to the title, but he insists that there can be no comparison between his position and that of Ranieri.

"My little homage to somebody that wrote the most beautiful history in Premier League. He deserves the Leicester stadium to be named 'Claudio Ranieri Stadium'. The most beautiful thing in the Premier League and one of most beautiful in football history. Now Leicester are in the highlights again with a decision that has everyone in football united," he told reporters.

"It's very difficult to accept. It's important to realise how football is and we need to react. He is paying for his success. Probably the season started with typical selfishness of others. People thinking about new contracts, leaving, more money. It is a bit of our world. Some principles are going away a little bit. I had a similar experience [at Chelsea], but it was peanuts compared to Claudio.

"I don't think he needs more. Nobody can do what he did. If some of the stories have just a little bit of truth, it is difficult to find words to justify but we have to be able to cope. I am not inside. I have no right to try to find scenarios. I think it is Claudio's fault. If he had finished 12th last season, it would be amazing achievement but they would still be thinking about relegation and he would still be in a job."

Ranieri has already been linked with the Fiorentina job, while former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini has emerged as the early favourite to take over at the King Power Stadium.

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Mkhitaryan ruled out of EFL Cup final
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Claudio Ranieri, Roberto Mancini, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Manchester United draw FC Rostov in Europa League
 Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan ruled out of EFL Cup final
Mourinho unhappy with Europa League drawMourinho: 'Difficult to accept Ranieri axe'Rooney to be involved in EFL Cup finalPreview: Southampton vs. Manchester UnitedMourinho pays tribute to Claudio Ranieri
Everton 'made January bid for Rooney'Atletico want Griezmann for 'one more year'Ibrahimovic 'centre of attention' at PSGSmalling: 'Man United in confident mood'Swedish youngster on trial at Man United
> Manchester United Homepage
More Leicester City News
Claudio Ranieri celebrates at the end of the Premier League game between Watford and Leicester City on March 5, 2016
Claudio Ranieri to take over at Fiorentina?
 Inter Milan's coach Roberto Mancini looks on during the Italian Serie A football match Torino Vs Inter Milan on November 8, 2015
Roberto Mancini early favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City
 Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri greet each other prior to the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Difficult to accept Claudio Ranieri sacking'
Conte saddened by Ranieri sackingShakespeare: 'Ranieri sacking is very sad'Shakespeare denies Leicester player revoltMancini expresses sympathy for RanieriKlopp expecting "best" Leicester City
Mourinho pays tribute to Claudio RanieriVardy film to proceed despite Ranieri axeLeicester City chairman quits InstagramPulis "disappointed" by Leicester decisionEddie Howe "shocked" by Ranieri sacking
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
 