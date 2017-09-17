Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku describes his celebration after scoring against former club Everton as "banter".

The 24-year-old, who joined United from the Toffees this summer in a deal which could rise to £90m, cupped his ears and pointed to the travelling fans inside Old Trafford after scoring his side's third goal in their eventual 4-0 victory.

Lukaku's actions angered many Everton fans, but the Belgian claims that he was only reacting to being booed by the same supporters moments earlier.

"It's another goal, really, but I'm happy with the win and staying near the top of the league," he told Sky Sports News.

"It's just a bit of banter, with the free kick I missed, they booed me. It's just football.

"Years after years I know I have to stay patient, keep planning and believing the ball will fall my way, keeping the same focus. And luckily it did fall my way.

Lukaku, who has now scored seven goals in as many games for United, is Everton's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League.