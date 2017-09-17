Sep 17, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
4-0
Everton
Valencia (4'), Mkhitaryan (84'), Lukaku (89'), Martial (92' pen.)
FT(HT: 1-0)

Williams (63')

Romelu Lukaku: "We could have scored more"

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
© Offside
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku says that his side should have scored more despite putting four past his former side Everton at Old Trafford.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 18:12 UK

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has claimed that his side "weren't clinical enough" despite defeating Everton by a 4-0 scoreline at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Belgian was on the scoresheet with the third against his former side as United moved level on points and goal difference with rivals Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

"We could have scored more I think in the first half. We weren't clinical enough," Lukaku told Sky Sports News afterwards. "The first 25 minutes I think we started really well but then Everton created a lot of problems in midfield.

"The manager gave us a few tips on how to deal with it in the second half. Everton had a lot of control but in the end we made the difference.

"I'm happy with the win and that we stay top of the league. That's the objective for me this season."

Asked if United had been incentivised to score more after City put six past Watford yesterday, Lukaku added: "We don't really look at opponents, we try to focus on ourselves and try to improve game after game. We know that we can play better than we played today."

Next up for United is a home encounter with Burton Albion in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, ahead of a trip to Southampton in the league on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku scores his side's second during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'Finances key in Lukaku deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Romelu Lukaku, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Antonio Valencia celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-0 Everton - as it happened
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the third during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Result: Romelu Lukaku scores as Manchester United pile more misery on Everton
 Jose Mourinho shakes Wayne Rooney's hand during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Jose Mourinho: "The performance was very good"
Lukaku: "We could have scored more"Rooney: 'We need to frustrate United'Team News: Rooney starts against UnitedPogba ruled out for 12 weeks?Fellaini 'in line for new United deal'
Mourinho: 'Finances key in Lukaku deal'Koeman: 'Difficult to replace Lukaku'Van Nistelrooy pays tribute to LukakuLingard: 'United can afford to rotate'Michael Keane reveals Man Utd interest
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City54101621413
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd54101621413
3Chelsea531185310
4Newcastle UnitedNewcastle53026429
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs52217348
6Huddersfield TownHuddersfield52215328
7Burnley52216518
8Liverpool52219908
9Southampton52214408
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom52214408
11Watford522179-28
12Arsenal521278-17
13Stoke CityStoke512256-15
14Swansea CitySwansea512225-35
15Leicester CityLeicester511379-24
16Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton511347-34
17West Ham UnitedWest Ham5113410-64
18Everton5113210-84
19Bournemouth510439-63
20Crystal Palace500508-80
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 