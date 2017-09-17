Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that he was not worried about responding to Manchester City's 6-0 win over Watford during his side's win against Everton.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he was not concerned with matching Manchester City's display during his side's 4-0 win over Everton this afternoon.

City laid down a marker to their title rivals with a 6-0 thrashing of Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, climbing above local rivals United to the top of the table in the process.

United were unable to regain their place at the summit despite their four-goal triumph over the Toffees, but Mourinho says that he was more interested in stealing a march over his side's other four touted title rivals, all of whom dropped points this weekend.

"I didn't think for one single second about Manchester City - I thought about Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, they didn't win their matches," he told Sky Sports News.

"It was a chance for us to get two points, like they got last week when we drew against Stoke. I was thinking about them and not City, who won their game and did their job."

United have now won all four of their home matches this season without conceding a goal.