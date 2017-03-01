General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Phil Jones: 'Jose Mourinho has boosted confidence of all Manchester United players'

Phil Jones of Manchester United on the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United defender Phil Jones says Jose Mourinho has given all the players - including those who were frozen out last season - "a lot of confidence".
Manchester United defender Phil Jones has admitted that club boss Jose Mourinho has given all the players - including those who were frozen out under Louis van Gaal last season - "a lot of confidence".

The 25-year-old has struggled with ankle and knee injuries that saw him miss a large chunk of last season, but returned to the United fold in the 3-1 win at Swansea City on November 6.

Jones has now played 17 times for the club this season and, despite missing the EFL Cup final victory with a knock on a bruised foot, his impressive form has seen him linked with a return to the England side.

He told Sky Sports News: "He has given everyone a lot of confidence, including players who perhaps weren't playing as many minutes last season. You see it in training, you see it in games. If you are enjoying your football, you see it on the pitch.

"I knew at the start of the season it would be hard for me because I had been out last season but it was up to me to change that. He gave me the belief to go do it. I feel good and am willing to fight for the cause."

Up next for Man United is a home Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's EFL Cup final victory over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
