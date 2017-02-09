Manchester United defender Phil Jones thanks Jose Mourinho for giving him the confidence to remain at Old Trafford, having found life tough under ex-boss Louis van Gaal.

Phil Jones has credited manager Jose Mourinho for giving him "belief and confidence" after debating whether to call time on his Manchester United career.

The England international has become a regular under the Portuguese since being brought into the side in November, starting 12 Premier League games and featuring a further five times in cup competitions.

It was a different story during Louis van Gaal's time in charge of the Red Devils, however, as Jones - a £17m signing from Blackburn Rovers in 2011 - struggled to make an impact and was shoved close to the Old Trafford exit.

"For whatever reason [Van Gaal] thought I needed to be fitter," he told the Manchester Evening News. "I had no problem with that, I just played the games. I did what I could do to get back in the team and unfortunately it didn't really work out under him.

"No question there were thoughts about my future. It was in the back of my mind. If you are not playing games, that speaks volumes. I feel there have been only three managers who have every truly believed in me and understood me as a player.

"That's not being critical of other managers but the only three were Sam Allardyce, Sir Alex Ferguson and now Jose Mourinho. They have all given me belief and confidence. I am not one who needs to be patted on the back every single day and told I am brilliant. Some players need that, I don't. But those three certainly gave me confidence."

Jones, recently at the centre of a police probe, picked up a long-term injury problem in January which kept him out of Van Gaal's final four months at United.