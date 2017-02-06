General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Manchester United 'call in police to find dressing room thief'

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on March 9, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that police were called to Manchester United's Carrington Training Centre last week following the disappearance of jewellery belonging to Phil Jones.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 21:18 UK

Manchester United reportedly fear that a thief is on the loose at their Carrington training ground following the disappearance of jewellery.

According to The Sun, police are said to have been called to the Red Devils' multi-million pound HQ last week to investigate the crime, flagged by Phil Jones after he noticed expensive earrings belonging to his fiancee had disappeared.

The publication quotes a source as saying: "Officers visited the training ground last week and spoke to several workers there as part of the investigation. They have also examined CCTV and computer records.

"Phil bought the earrings and put them in his locker, but he's convinced someone has taken them and has reported the matter. It's not just the players who have access to the dressing room, and like everyone workplace, occasionally things do go missing."

A Freedom of Information request, published by The Sun, shows that Greater Manchester Police were called to United's training ground 13 times between June 2009 and June 2014.

Phil Jones of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Phil Jones rues missed opportunity
>
View our homepages for Phil Jones, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on March 9, 2015
Manchester United 'call in police to find dressing room thief'
 Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri greet each other prior to the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016
Live Commentary: Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Referee Andre Marriner during the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Andre Marriner to ref EFL Cup final between Southampton, Manchester United
Martial quells 'unhappiness' reportsZlatan Ibrahimovic: 'I have goal target'Report: Arsenal want Michael CarrickMourinho defends underfire RanieriMkhitaryan: 'Zlatan can score 30 this term'
Mourinho pleased with clinical UnitedMourinho shrugs off Mata challengeMourinho: 'Man United will keep fighting'Result: Man Utd cruise past struggling LeicesterPSG 'ready to move for Anthony Martial'
> Manchester United Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand