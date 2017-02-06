A report claims that police were called to Manchester United's Carrington Training Centre last week following the disappearance of jewellery belonging to Phil Jones.

Manchester United reportedly fear that a thief is on the loose at their Carrington training ground following the disappearance of jewellery.

According to The Sun, police are said to have been called to the Red Devils' multi-million pound HQ last week to investigate the crime, flagged by Phil Jones after he noticed expensive earrings belonging to his fiancee had disappeared.

The publication quotes a source as saying: "Officers visited the training ground last week and spoke to several workers there as part of the investigation. They have also examined CCTV and computer records.

"Phil bought the earrings and put them in his locker, but he's convinced someone has taken them and has reported the matter. It's not just the players who have access to the dressing room, and like everyone workplace, occasionally things do go missing."

A Freedom of Information request, published by The Sun, shows that Greater Manchester Police were called to United's training ground 13 times between June 2009 and June 2014.