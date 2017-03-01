General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Phil Jones praises "terrific" Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's EFL Cup final victory over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United defender Phil Jones pays tribute to the "terrific" Zlatan Ibrahimovic after helping the club beat Southampton in the EFL Cup final.
Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has paid tribute to Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the striker inspired the club to victory over Southampton in the EFL Cup final.

The Swedish marksman scored twice at Wembley, including a late winner, as Jose Mourinho became the first manager of the club to win silverware in his first season in charge.

"He has been terrific," Jones is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying. "He had a lot of doubters when he came, [whether he] could do it in the Premier League. He has quietened people down now.

"He is a fantastic character around the dressing room and he is a fantastic professional. He deserves all the credit he gets. He has great movement off the ball for how big he is. In the air he is hard to challenge against. He is a nightmare for defenders."

Ibrahimovic, who has netted 26 times in 38 appearances this season, is contracted to Man United until the summer.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Ince urges Rooney to rejoin Everton
