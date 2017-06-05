General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Ander Herrera vows to 'make Manchester United fans proud'

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera reveals that the secret to his "best season" for the club is down to talks held with manager Jose Mourinho last summer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 15:04 UK

Ander Herrera has claimed that there is still more to come from him on the back of his "best season" so far, vowing to make Manchester United supporters proud in the coming years.

The Spain international was voted the Red Devils' star player by his peers following an impressive campaign that saw him feature 50 times in all competitions.

Herrera, in the running to take over as permanent captain should Wayne Rooney depart this summer, has revealed that he held talks with Jose Mourinho before the season began in order to ensure that he could adapt to his new manager's thinking.

"This is the best season so far," he told Sky Sports News. "But hopefully I can have better seasons because I don't want to stop. I'm going to keep playing and keep improving and keep making our fans proud. I want to continue adding things to my game, to my style. And I will do it.

"I had a meeting with [Mourinho] and he told me I was going to be important to him if I got some points and I did it. I know it is difficult to play in a big club like Manchester United as a No.10 because you know how many goals you have to score to play there. So I thought I had to add something to my game.

"I had to give more options to the manager. We both agreed. He told me that I was going to play sometimes a different role in the team. He told me sometimes I was going to play more defensive and in other games he was going to need me more forward. I told him I'd play wherever he wanted me to play and I would give my best. We feel the football in the same way."

Herrera is reportedly a summer transfer target for Barcelona and Valencia, with the latter prepared to offer up to £30m for his signature.

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Read Next:
Rooney to be offered up in Lukaku deal?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ander Herrera, Wayne Rooney, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Patrice Evra defends Jose Mourinho playing style
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann: 'It would be dirty to leave Atletico Madrid now'
 Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Agent: 'No reason for Anthony Martial to leave Manchester United'
Herrera vows to 'make United fans proud'Wenger 'regrets' missing out on CarrickBayern set Costa, Sanches asking price?Liverpool to open talks over Lacazette?Bale dismisses transfer speculation
Carrick: 'Testimonial was incredible'Agent: 'No concrete bids for Dolberg'Man United in advanced talks with Lindelof?Valencia 'bid £30m for Ander Herrera'Man United rekindle Bale interest?
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
 