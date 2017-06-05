Forward Anthony Martial is focused on remaining at Manchester United this summer, according to the player's agent.

Agent Philippe Lamboley has suggested that there are no plans for Anthony Martial to leave Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

After finding himself in and out of Jose Mourinho's team during the most recent campaign, it had been reported that Martial would be made available for transfer.

However, despite only making 18 starts in the Premier League, Lamboley has claimed that Martial has "no reason" to depart Old Trafford.

He told Journal du Dimanche: "Martial has two years left and there is no reason for him to leave Manchester today.

"If [executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward tells me they want him to leave, things are different, but that is not what he told me during our last meeting."

Martial scored a total of eight goals from 42 appearances in all competitions this season.