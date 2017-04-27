Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has revealed that he will be supporting Manchester City in Thursday's derby against Manchester United.
Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace has blown the top-four race wide open.
Jurgen Klopp's side currently reside third in the Premier League table, but City are just two points behind in fourth and United a further three in fifth.
Both Manchester clubs have two games in hand, which means that there is a serious possibility of Liverpool's arch rivals United ousting them from the Champions League spots.
"Is that the better result? A City win? Then I am for City!" The Telegraph quotes Can as saying. "One of the top teams will drop points and that is a good thing."
Liverpool's final four games are against Watford, Southampton, West Ham United and Middlesbrough.