Apr 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Liverpool's Emre Can supporting Manchester City against Manchester United

Emre Can in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can reveals that he will be cheering on Manchester City in Thursday's derby against Manchester United.
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has revealed that he will be supporting Manchester City in Thursday's derby against Manchester United.

Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace has blown the top-four race wide open.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently reside third in the Premier League table, but City are just two points behind in fourth and United a further three in fifth.

Both Manchester clubs have two games in hand, which means that there is a serious possibility of Liverpool's arch rivals United ousting them from the Champions League spots.

"Is that the better result? A City win? Then I am for City!" The Telegraph quotes Can as saying. "One of the top teams will drop points and that is a good thing."

Liverpool's final four games are against Watford, Southampton, West Ham United and Middlesbrough.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Your Comments



