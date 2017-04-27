Apr 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Manchester United's Ander Herrera: 'Manchester City clash game of the season'

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Ander Herrera builds up the importance of the Manchester derby by describing it as the "game of the season".
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 10:48 UK

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has described this Thursday's derby against Manchester City as the "game of the season".

It could prove to be a crucial contest in terms of both clubs' top-four chances as just one point separates the neighbours with six games left to play.

City currently occupy fourth, but confidence could be low as they host at the Etihad Stadium four days after losing the FA Cup semi-final to Arsenal.

United are on a high having won their last three games in all competitions, and one of those victories was a 2-0 triumph over Premier League leaders Chelsea.

"It is going to be the game of the season," ESPN quotes Herrera as saying. "We are one point behind them. If we win we have the chance to finish in the top four, if they win it is going to be very difficult. It is the game of the season.

"Make or break? Probably. Both teams are in a good moment so if one of us wins the game we are not going to lose a lot of games, or make mistakes after that. Us or them. It is going to be key."

If United fail to finish in the top four, they will have to win the Europa League in order to seal Champions League football for next season.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Conte aims dig at Manchester clubs
>
View our homepages for Ander Herrera, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Manchester United 'agree deal to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid'
 A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'accepts he will not play for Manchester United again'
 Emre Can in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Liverpool's Emre Can supporting Manchester City against Manchester United
Herrera: 'Derby is game of the season'Conte aims dig at Manchester clubsReport: Walker to consider Tottenham futureMonaco: 'Mbappe does not want to go'Herrera dedicates win to Ibrahimovic, Rojo
Herrera: 'Ibrahimovic will bounce back'Toure slams "disappointing" refereeingMata hopes to play again this seasonCarragher: 'Keane should join Everton'Mourinho "happy" with rejuvenated Martial
> Manchester United Homepage
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola distractedly hugs Arsene Wenger after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City (AET) - as it happened
 Emre Can in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Liverpool's Emre Can supporting Manchester City against Manchester United
 Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Manchester United's Ander Herrera: 'Manchester City clash game of the season'
Conte aims dig at Manchester clubsReport: Walker to consider Tottenham futureAguero, Silva 'train ahead of derby'Monaco: 'Mbappe does not want to go'Celta Vigo open door on Nolito return
Toure slams "disappointing" refereeingN'Golo Kante named PFA Player of the YearGuardiola: 'Man City will improve'Oxlade-Chamberlain 'tired but delighted'Result: Alexis Sanchez sends Arsenal into FA Cup final
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 