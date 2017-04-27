Ander Herrera builds up the importance of the Manchester derby by describing it as the "game of the season".

It could prove to be a crucial contest in terms of both clubs' top-four chances as just one point separates the neighbours with six games left to play.

City currently occupy fourth, but confidence could be low as they host at the Etihad Stadium four days after losing the FA Cup semi-final to Arsenal.

United are on a high having won their last three games in all competitions, and one of those victories was a 2-0 triumph over Premier League leaders Chelsea.

"It is going to be the game of the season," ESPN quotes Herrera as saying. "We are one point behind them. If we win we have the chance to finish in the top four, if they win it is going to be very difficult. It is the game of the season.

"Make or break? Probably. Both teams are in a good moment so if one of us wins the game we are not going to lose a lot of games, or make mistakes after that. Us or them. It is going to be key."

If United fail to finish in the top four, they will have to win the Europa League in order to seal Champions League football for next season.