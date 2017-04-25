Chelsea boss Antonio Conte aims dig at Manchester clubs' summer spending

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte aims a dig at Manchester United and Manchester City for their summer spending.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has taken a subtle swipe at Manchester United and Manchester City by claiming that vast summer spending in the transfer window does not guarantee success.

The Blues currently have a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, while the Manchester pair are battling to finish in the top four.

Chelsea were the third biggest spenders in the top flight last summer, but their net spend was smaller due to receiving £60m for Oscar in the January window.

United paid a world record £89m to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus before the start of the season, while City paid £50m for John Stones and £37m for youngster Leroy Sane.

"This season it's very important to understand that it's not always about who spends more money who wins," Sky Sports News quotes Conte as saying.

"This season isn't the only season both Manchester clubs have spent a lot of money. Look at the past. [We want] to build, also, slowly slowly to become a real power."

Chelsea could potentially earn a cup double this season as they are also in the final of the FA Cup.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
