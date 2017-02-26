Feb 26, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Southampton
2-3
Man UtdManchester United
Gabbiadini (45', 48')
Romeu (18'), Stephens (40'), Redmond (56')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Ibrahimovic (19', 87'), Lingard (38')
Herrera (24'), Lingard (41')

Jose Mourinho hails "outstanding" Zlatan Ibrahimovic after Wembley double

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho heaps praise on matchwinner Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while also paying homage to Southampton for pushing his side all the way at Wembley.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 19:21 UK

Jose Mourinho has admitted that he solely has Zlatan Ibrahimovic to thank for getting him off the mark at Manchester United with his first piece of silverware.

The ex-Sweden international popped up with two more goals for the Red Devils in their EFL Cup final meeting with Southampton, scoring the opening goal and what proved to be the winner in a thrilling 3-2 affair.

Mourinho confessed to feeling "emotional" after seeing his side lift the trophy - the Red Devils' second major success at Wembley Stadium in the space of 12 months and the Portuguese's first since being sacked by Chelsea at the tail end of 2015.

"Honestly, Ibrahimovic won the game for us because he was outstanding. I can see a couple of performances - [Paul] Pogba was a similar level - but he was outstanding," he told Sky Sports News.

"In a match where the opponent was better than us for long periods - they deserved to go to extra time - he made the difference and he gave us the cup. I'm a bit emotional yes. It's not easy to win titles and so many times. It's not easy to cope with the pressure I put myself under.

"It was a game I was feeling the difficulty. I want to pay homage to Southampton and what they deserve. We have the cup in our hands and probably should be in extra time. Winning is always special. The day I don't get emotional when I win is the day to go home."

Mourinho has now won the League Cup four times, a joint-record along with Brian Clough and Sir Alex Ferguson, with each of his previous triumphs prior to today coming during his time with Chelsea.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Read Next:
Ibrahimovic: 'I came here to win'
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba, Alex Ferguson, Brian Clough, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 2-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho hails "outstanding" Zlatan Ibrahimovic after Wembley double
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Claude Puel: 'Manchester United were too clinical for Southampton'
Carrick: "Winning is all that matters"Ibrahimovic: 'I came here to win'Result: Late Ibrahimovic goal sees Man United win EFL CupTeam News: Rooney on United bench for EFL Cup FinalCantona hails Ibrahimovic for helping youngsters
Mourinho: 'Zlatan can play until age 40'Toure wants long career like Ibrahimovic, GiggsReport: Man United lead race for Donnarumma Mata 'available after flying back from Spain'Puel confident of dealing with Ibrahimovic
> Manchester United Homepage
More Southampton News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 2-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho hails "outstanding" Zlatan Ibrahimovic after Wembley double
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Claude Puel: 'Manchester United were too clinical for Southampton'
Result: Late Ibrahimovic goal sees Man United win EFL CupTeam News: Rooney on United bench for EFL Cup FinalPuel confident of dealing with IbrahimovicGiggs talks up importance of EFL Cup winPuel wary of "clinical" Ibrahimovic
Caceres to make debut in EFL Cup final?Mkhitaryan ruled out of EFL Cup finalPreview: Southampton vs. Manchester UnitedUnited duo doubtful for League Cup finalForster: 'United more than Ibrahimovic'
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 