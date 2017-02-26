Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he came to England to win trophies and is enjoying proving people wrong after winning the EFL Cup with Manchester United.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has expressed his delight with Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Southampton in the EFL Cup final and said that winning is what he "came for".

The Swedish striker opened the scoring in Sunday's Wembley showpiece before Jesse Lingard doubled the Red Devils' lead, but a Manolo Gabbiadini brace levelled proceedings for Saints.

However, the 35-year-old sealed the win with a header just three minutes from time to claim his first major English trophy, as well as Jose Mourinho's first major silverware as Man United boss in only his first season.

Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports News after the game: "This is a team effort. This is what I came for - to win and I am winning. The more I win the more satisfied I get.

"You appreciated it more the older you get. Wherever I have gone I have won. I think this is trophy number 32 for me. This is what I predicted. To many I could not do it. My friend, I keep doing it. I'm enjoying it in England."

Man United are thought to be off the pace in the Premier League title race but remain serious contenders for the FA Cup and Europa League.