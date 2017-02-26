Feb 26, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Southampton
2-3
Man UtdManchester United
Gabbiadini (45', 48')
Romeu (18'), Stephens (40'), Redmond (56')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Ibrahimovic (19', 87'), Lingard (38')
Herrera (24'), Lingard (41')

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'I came here to win and I am winning'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he came to England to win trophies and is enjoying proving people wrong after winning the EFL Cup with Manchester United.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 19:03 UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has expressed his delight with Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Southampton in the EFL Cup final and said that winning is what he "came for".

The Swedish striker opened the scoring in Sunday's Wembley showpiece before Jesse Lingard doubled the Red Devils' lead, but a Manolo Gabbiadini brace levelled proceedings for Saints.

However, the 35-year-old sealed the win with a header just three minutes from time to claim his first major English trophy, as well as Jose Mourinho's first major silverware as Man United boss in only his first season.

Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports News after the game: "This is a team effort. This is what I came for - to win and I am winning. The more I win the more satisfied I get.

"You appreciated it more the older you get. Wherever I have gone I have won. I think this is trophy number 32 for me. This is what I predicted. To many I could not do it. My friend, I keep doing it. I'm enjoying it in England."

Man United are thought to be off the pace in the Premier League title race but remain serious contenders for the FA Cup and Europa League.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Cantona hails Ibrahimovic for helping youngsters
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Manolo Gabbiadini, Jose Mourinho, Jesse Lingard, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 2-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho hails "outstanding" Zlatan Ibrahimovic after Wembley double
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Claude Puel: 'Manchester United were too clinical for Southampton'
Carrick: "Winning is all that matters"Ibrahimovic: 'I came here to win'Result: Late Ibrahimovic goal sees Man United win EFL CupTeam News: Rooney on United bench for EFL Cup FinalCantona hails Ibrahimovic for helping youngsters
Mourinho: 'Zlatan can play until age 40'Toure wants long career like Ibrahimovic, GiggsReport: Man United lead race for Donnarumma Mata 'available after flying back from Spain'Puel confident of dealing with Ibrahimovic
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 