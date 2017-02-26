Feb 26, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Southampton
2-3
Man UtdManchester United
Gabbiadini (45', 48')
Romeu (18'), Stephens (40'), Redmond (56')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Ibrahimovic (19', 87'), Lingard (38')
Herrera (24'), Lingard (41')

Michael Carrick: 'Winning EFL Cup all that matters'

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
© SilverHub
Michael Carrick admits that Manchester United 'were not at their best' in the EFL Cup final meeting with Southampton, but is delighted to have got the job done.
Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 19:08 UK

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has conceded that his side were far from their best in the EFL Cup final, but says picking up the win over Southampton is all that counts.

The Red Devils had Zlatan Ibrahimovic to thank for their first piece of silverware under Jose Mourinho, as the former Paris Saint-Germain striker scored twice - including a late winner - to earn a 3-2 win at Wembley.

Southampton had battled back from two goals down and looked the better side when the match was all square, but Carrick was quick to hail the influence of Ibrahimovic following another precious match-winning performance.

"We weren't at our best. It was a terrific final. Sometimes teams cancel each other out but both teams went for it," he told Sky Sports News. "Winning is all that matters in finals and hopefully this will kick us on.

"People keep asking questions of Zlatan - to play that number of games is an achievement - and he's scored no goal bigger than today. He's won us the cup. It's hard to explain how big it was. The FA Cup was big last year and today was a big one - we sensed it."

Mourinho has previously lifted the EFL Cup on three occasions while with former club Chelsea, across two separate spells in West London.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Your Comments
