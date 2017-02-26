Michael Carrick admits that Manchester United 'were not at their best' in the EFL Cup final meeting with Southampton, but is delighted to have got the job done.

The Red Devils had Zlatan Ibrahimovic to thank for their first piece of silverware under Jose Mourinho, as the former Paris Saint-Germain striker scored twice - including a late winner - to earn a 3-2 win at Wembley.

Southampton had battled back from two goals down and looked the better side when the match was all square, but Carrick was quick to hail the influence of Ibrahimovic following another precious match-winning performance.

"We weren't at our best. It was a terrific final. Sometimes teams cancel each other out but both teams went for it," he told Sky Sports News. "Winning is all that matters in finals and hopefully this will kick us on.

"People keep asking questions of Zlatan - to play that number of games is an achievement - and he's scored no goal bigger than today. He's won us the cup. It's hard to explain how big it was. The FA Cup was big last year and today was a big one - we sensed it."

Mourinho has previously lifted the EFL Cup on three occasions while with former club Chelsea, across two separate spells in West London.