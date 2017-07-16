New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City winger Nolito seals move to Sevilla

Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
Nolito leaves Manchester City to join Sevilla on a three-year deal, just 12 months after making a switch to English football.
Sunday, July 16, 2017

Manchester City have confirmed that Nolito has left the club to join Sevilla on a three-year deal after just a single campaign in English football.

The Spain international, who rejected the advances of Barcelona last summer to link up with Pep Guardiola, departs the Etihad Stadium with 30 appearances to his name.

Nolito had grown unhappy in Manchester and has repeatedly outlined his intention to leave during the current transfer window, with Sevilla always the favourites to sign him.

After landing in Spain on Sunday morning to finalise a move, City have announced that the 30-year-old is now officially a Sevilla player.

Nolito started nine Premier League games during the 2016-17 campaign, the last of which came against Hull City on Boxing Day.

Sevilla have also expressed an interest in signing former City ace Jesus Navas, meanwhile, having opened talks with the Spaniard last month.

Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
