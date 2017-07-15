New Transfer Talk header

Sevilla agree Nolito deal with Manchester City

Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
Sevilla confirm that they have agreed a deal to sign Nolito from Manchester City on a three-year contract.
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 22:53 UK

Sevilla have confirmed that they have agreed a deal to sign Nolito from Manchester City on a three-year contract.

The 30-year-old has publically expressed his desire to return to Spain this summer following a solitary campaign in England which saw him make just nine Premier League starts.

The last of those came on Boxing Day as Nolito fell out of favour with Pep Guardiola during the second half of the season.

However, he has now agreed terms which will keep him at Sevilla until 2020, subject to passing a medical in Spain on Sunday.

Nolito had also been linked with a return to Celta Vigo, but financial restrictions saw his former club effectively ruled out of the race as Sevilla got their man.

In all, Nolito made 30 appearances for Man City across all competitions, scoring six goals.

Vitolo celebrates the opener during the Europa League semi-final between Shakhtar Donetsk and Sevilla on April 28, 2016
