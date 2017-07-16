Nolito lands in Spain to seal Sevilla move

Spain international Nolito moves a step closer to joining Sevilla from Manchester City after arriving in Seville for his medical on Sunday morning.

On Saturday night, Sevilla confirmed that they had reached an agreement with Man City to sign the 30-year-old on a three-year contract after beating Celta Vigo to the punch.

Nolito will undergo a medical before officially joining the La Liga outfit, and the Spain international has already landed in Seville as he nears a move to Eduardo Berizzo's side.

Nolito joined Man City in last summer's transfer window after spending three years with Celta, but the forward only managed six goals in 30 appearances during a disappointing spell in English football.