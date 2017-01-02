Sergio Aguero is named among the substitutes as Manchester City welcome Burnley to the Etihad.

David Silva is also demoted to the bench as Pep Guardiola makes four changes from the side that suffered a 1-0 defeat at title rivals Liverpool on New Year's Eve.

As a result, Kelechi Iheanacho leads the line, while Jesus Navas comes in to join Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling in attacking support.

The other changes come in the back line, with Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy coming in for John Stones and Pablo Zabaleta, who drop to the bench.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche makes two changes to the side that claimed a 4-1 triumph over Sunderland at Turf Moor on New Year's Eve.

Dean Marney misses out after picking up his fifth yellow of the season against the Black Cats, with Jeff Hendrick returning from his own suspension as a replacement.

The other change sees Johann Berg Gudmundsson preferred to Steven Defour, who drops to the bench.

Manchester City: Bravo; Sagna, Kolarov, Otamendi, Clichy; Fernandinho, Yaya Toure; Navas, De Bruyne, Sterling; Iheanacho

Subs: Caballero, Zabaleta, Nolito, Aguero, Silva, Stones, A. Garcia

Burnley: Heaton; Ward, Mee, Keane, Lowton; Gudmundsson, Arfield, Hendrick, Boyd; Gray, Barnes

Subs: Defour, Darikwa, O'Neill, Bamford, Robinson, Tarkowski, Vokes

