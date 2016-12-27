General view of the Etihad

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that he is looking forward to welcoming Gabriel Jesus into his first-team plans for the second half of the season.
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he is eager to get incoming striker Gabriel Jesus into his squad in order to bolster Manchester City's attacking options for the second half of the campaign.

The 19-year-old will be in contention for his Citizens debut over the next fortnight after being allowed to remain in Brazil with Palmeiras following the conclusion of a £27m deal in the summer.

Guardiola has had to contend without Aguero, nicknamed 'Kun', for his side's last four outings due to suspension, with Kelechi Iheanacho stepping up when brought off the bench in Monday's meeting with Hull City by adding to his growing goals tally.

Speaking to the club's official website, the Catalan coach said: "Iheanacho didn't play from the beginning [against Hull] but he has this talent, this quality and with Kun coming back - we cannot forget we played seven games without Kun in all competitions.

"Now Gabriel Jesus is coming so we will have of course three strikers who can sense a goal. And of course this is so important in a game like this."

Man City have scored 39 goals in the Premier League so far this season - a tally bettered only by Liverpool, who have 45 from their 18 games.

Pablo Maffeo and Tomas Rogic in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
