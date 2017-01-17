General view of the Etihad

Aleksandar Kolarov: 'Pep Guardiola is the best coach in world football'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City full-back Aleksandar Kolarov claims that his side are still in the Premier League title race and describes Pep Guardiola as the "best coach in football".
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 15:15 UK

Manchester City full-back Aleksandar Kolarov has said that he believes Pep Guardiola is still the best coach in world football despite the team's form this season.

Guardiola ruled his side out of the Premier League title race following Sunday's 4-0 defeat at the hands of Everton - the Spaniard's heaviest managerial loss in league competition.

However, despite now trailing leaders Chelsea by 10 points, Kolarov is confident that the title race will go down to the wire and believes that his side will be involved if they can find a more clinical edge to their play.

"For all the players it is a great pleasure to play under him because he's the best coach in football at the moment. As players we can improve and we need to win more games but we are just at the beginning of a journey and I think we'll get better and better," he told the club's official website.

"I still think the title race will go to the very last day and we have to make sure we're involved. We just need to turn more games into wins because we've dominated some matches but not ended up winning.

"Every game is tough in the Premier League whether they are at the top or the bottom. Guardiola wants us to be 100% professional in everything we do - if we want to win things, every small detail is important."

City, who are now fifth in the Premier League table, will look to return to winning ways when they host high-flying Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
