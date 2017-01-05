Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that he has no plans to retire from management in the near future.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has played down comments he made about bringing an end to his managerial career in the near future.

After City's 2-1 victory over Burnley earlier this week, Guardiola said that his "goodbye had already started", despite being in the middle of just his ninth campaign as a coach.

However, the Spaniard has insisted that he has no plans to leave the dugout, instead reiterating that he does not intend to be a manager when he is 65.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "I am only 45 so, no I'm not going to retire in the next three, four, five, six years. I said I will not go until I am 65 but as I am only 45, I will carry on for a while yet.

"I love my job and I'm in the best place for it here in England. No, of course I am not thinking about retiring."

City currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table.