General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola: 'I'm not thinking about retirement'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that he has no plans to retire from management in the near future.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 15:14 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has played down comments he made about bringing an end to his managerial career in the near future.

After City's 2-1 victory over Burnley earlier this week, Guardiola said that his "goodbye had already started", despite being in the middle of just his ninth campaign as a coach.

However, the Spaniard has insisted that he has no plans to leave the dugout, instead reiterating that he does not intend to be a manager when he is 65.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "I am only 45 so, no I'm not going to retire in the next three, four, five, six years. I said I will not go until I am 65 but as I am only 45, I will carry on for a while yet.

"I love my job and I'm in the best place for it here in England. No, of course I am not thinking about retiring."

City currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Read Next:
Man City 'to delay move for Atletico defender'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'I'm not thinking about retirement'
 Fernandinho leaves the field after seeing red during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Football Association confirm Fernandinho suspension
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola: 'We are nowhere near Manchester United status'
Man City miss out on AC Milan goalkeeper?Man City 'to delay move for Atletico defender'Agent: 'Weigl not offered to Madrid, Barca'FA 'contact Sagna over Instagram post'Man City 'step up interest in N'Zonzi'
Dyche: 'Sagna should have been sent off'Mourinho: 'Title rivals will drop points'Guardiola: "My goodbye has already started"Pep Guardiola gives "prickly" interviewResult: Ten-man Man City edge out Burnley
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version