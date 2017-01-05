Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has played down comments he made about bringing an end to his managerial career in the near future.
After City's 2-1 victory over Burnley earlier this week, Guardiola said that his "goodbye had already started", despite being in the middle of just his ninth campaign as a coach.
However, the Spaniard has insisted that he has no plans to leave the dugout, instead reiterating that he does not intend to be a manager when he is 65.
The 45-year-old told reporters: "I am only 45 so, no I'm not going to retire in the next three, four, five, six years. I said I will not go until I am 65 but as I am only 45, I will carry on for a while yet.
"I love my job and I'm in the best place for it here in England. No, of course I am not thinking about retiring."
City currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table.