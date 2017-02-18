Pep Guardiola admits he will "never go back" to Barcelona as a coach, but believes that they remain the best team in the world under current head coach Luis Enrique.

Speculation about the Blaugrana manager's future at the Camp Nou has been plentiful since the Catalan giants were thrashed 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Guardiola, who led Barca to three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies, is one of the names linked with his former role, but he insists that his time there has gone.

Speaking about the PSG result, the Manchester City boss told Sky Sports News: "Barcelona are still the best team in the world. It's always a surprise because they are so, so good, but in football anything can happen.

"When you have dominated world football, it's normal that the people expect you to keep up that level, but my advice to you, knowing Luis and the players a little, is not to talk too much, because they will be back and prove you wrong.

"I will never go back to Barcelona to be coach there. My period there is gone."

Guardiola has also held the Bayern Munich hotseat, and Man City is just the third club that he has managed.