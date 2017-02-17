Jorge Sampaoli says that he is only focused on Sevilla between now and the end of the season, but seemingly refuses to rule out jumping ship in the summer.

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has admitted that he cannot be certain if he will remain at the club should Barcelona come calling at the end of the season.

The Catalan giants are reportedly looking to replace Luis Enrique after three years in charge following a largely disappointing campaign thus far.

Barca are on the brink of exiting the Champions League at the last-16 stage following a 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg, while also trailing rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga despite playing two games more.

Sampaoli is one of a number of names to have been linked with the Camp Nou job, along with Everton chief Ronald Koeman, but he is only focused on his current club between now and the end of the campaign.

"I do not have to explain anything to anyone. I have nothing to do with what is said," he told Sevilla's official website. "My mind is focused on continuing to work every day to consolidate an idea here, in the club that brought me to Europe.

"It is clear that this profession is about the present and the reality, and the reality now is to strive for this club. Tomorrow, you never know."

Sampaoli has impressed since taking charge of the Andalusian outfit last summer, leading the reigning Europa League champions to third place in La Liga, two points off Barcelona and three adrift of leaders Madrid.