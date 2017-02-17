Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola offer support to Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on February 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Arsene Wenger's managerial counterparts Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola offer their personal backing for the Arsenal chief following a miserable week for the Frenchman.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 20:03 UK

Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte have both claimed that Arsene Wenger's critics should not be so quick to dismiss his past achievements, as the pressure continues to grow on the Arsenal boss.

The topic of whether the Frenchman deserves to be offered a new contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of the stadium, taking him into a 22nd year at the club, has split the fanbase down the middle.

Former and current players have had their say on the subject, including ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville who insisted that 'more respect' must be shown to Wenger - views that have been echoed by counterparts Guardiola and Conte.

"One or two losses and people forget what you have achieved for years," Manchester City boss Guardiola told reporters. "All of my support for Wenger."

Chelsea chief Conte, who has guided his side towards Premier League glory in his first campaign in English football, added: "I have great respect for him as a manager and man. He has done a great job for 20 years and is doing a great job in the present.

"When you are the coach in the great team you are under pressure. He is a really good manager, one of the best in the world. His team is very strong. There are times results are no good, but don't forget the work the coach has done in the past."

Arsenal lost 5-1 to Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League in midweek to see their hopes of progression essentially come to an end prior to the second leg, while also trailing Chelsea by 10 points in the top flight.

Arsene Wenger gestures during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Read Next:
Neville: 'Wenger deserves more respect'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola, Gary Neville, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on February 28, 2016
Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola offer support to Arsene Wenger
 Arsene Wenger shows off his Winter 2016 look during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Barcelona, Real Madrid interested in Arsene Wenger?
 Arsene Wenger practises semaphore during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Barcelona on February 22, 2016
Arsene Wenger brother: 'Situation not good'
Neville: 'Wenger deserves more respect'Robbie Savage: "Wenger Out"Mo Farah wants Arsene Wenger to stayChilean fans urge Sanchez to leave ArsenalLaurent Koscielny doubtful for Arsenal
Paul Merson: 'Arsenal players too nice'Arsene Wenger: 'Sutton an important game'Lucas Perez ready to leave Arsenal?Wenger defends Champions League recordArsene Wenger: 'We must regroup'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on February 28, 2016
Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola offer support to Arsene Wenger
 Diego Costa of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Antonio Conte "confident" of Diego Costa stay
 Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Antonio Conte expecting Dominic Solanke exit
Lambert: 'Conte a breath of fresh air'Luiz, Alonso to miss Wolves clashConte eyeing league and cup doubleLiverpool keen on Dominic Solanke?Paul Lambert: 'We can beat Chelsea'
John Terry 'rejected MLS offers in January'Pedro feeling settled at Stamford BridgeHasselbaink: 'Chelsea unlikely to slip up'Vidal shoots down rumours of Chelsea moveReport: Costa agrees five-year Chelsea deal
> Chelsea Homepage
More Manchester City News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on February 28, 2016
Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola offer support to Arsene Wenger
 Sexy Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Pep Guardiola: "Barcelona are still the best team in the world"
 Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Gabriel Jesus could miss rest of season'
Man City squad to train in Abu DhabiGuardiola expecting tough Huddersfield testIlkeston appoint Man City legend as new bossMan City fined £35,000 for doping breachXavi: 'Guardiola could sign Wilshere'
Guardiola: 'Leroy Sane like a new signing'Manuel Neuer welcomes City speculationGabriel Jesus suffers broken metatarsalFather: 'Fabinho favours Man City move'Arter 'touched' by kind Guardiola gesture
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand