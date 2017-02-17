Arsene Wenger's managerial counterparts Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola offer their personal backing for the Arsenal chief following a miserable week for the Frenchman.

Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte have both claimed that Arsene Wenger's critics should not be so quick to dismiss his past achievements, as the pressure continues to grow on the Arsenal boss.

The topic of whether the Frenchman deserves to be offered a new contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of the stadium, taking him into a 22nd year at the club, has split the fanbase down the middle.

Former and current players have had their say on the subject, including ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville who insisted that 'more respect' must be shown to Wenger - views that have been echoed by counterparts Guardiola and Conte.

"One or two losses and people forget what you have achieved for years," Manchester City boss Guardiola told reporters. "All of my support for Wenger."

Chelsea chief Conte, who has guided his side towards Premier League glory in his first campaign in English football, added: "I have great respect for him as a manager and man. He has done a great job for 20 years and is doing a great job in the present.

"When you are the coach in the great team you are under pressure. He is a really good manager, one of the best in the world. His team is very strong. There are times results are no good, but don't forget the work the coach has done in the past."

Arsenal lost 5-1 to Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League in midweek to see their hopes of progression essentially come to an end prior to the second leg, while also trailing Chelsea by 10 points in the top flight.