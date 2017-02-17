General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Manchester City squad to train in Abu Dhabi

Kevin De Bruyne shares a joke with Pep Guardiola during a Manchester City training session on November 22, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly planning to take his players on a trip to Abu Dhabi next week.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 17:31 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly planning to take his squad to Abu Dhabi for a warm-weather training camp next week.

The Citizens face Monaco in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie at the Etihad on Tuesday but are then without a competitive fixture for 11 days after their Premier League derby was Manchester United was postponed due to the Red Devils' participation in the EFL Cup final.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola intends to make the most of the break by jetting his players out for several days of training at the five-star Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The newspaper says that the trip will also allow City players and staff to meet club owner Sheikh Mansour, who has only visited the Etihad once before in 2010.

Several other Premier League sides have been taking advantage of gaps between fixtures to head off for winter training camps, with City's top-four chasing rivals Liverpool spending five days in Spain this week.

Shaun Goater celebrates scoring against Manchester United on November 09, 2002.
Read Next:
Ilkeston appoint Man City legend as new boss
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Sheikh Mansour, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Gabriel Jesus could miss rest of season'
 Kevin De Bruyne shares a joke with Pep Guardiola during a Manchester City training session on November 22, 2016
Manchester City squad to train in Abu Dhabi
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola expecting difficult Huddersfield Town test
Ilkeston appoint Man City legend as new bossMan City fined £35,000 for doping breachXavi: 'Guardiola could sign Wilshere'Guardiola: 'Leroy Sane like a new signing'Manuel Neuer welcomes City speculation
Gabriel Jesus suffers broken metatarsalFather: 'Fabinho favours Man City move'Arter 'touched' by kind Guardiola gestureGuardiola: 'Difficult to catch Chelsea'Guardiola hopeful over Gabriel Jesus injury
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version