Pep Guardiola claims that Barcelona's quality cannot be disputed even after losing heavily to Paris Saint-Germain, telling their critics to be careful what they say.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has insisted that former side Barcelona remain the world's best despite their heavy loss to Paris Saint-Germain this week.

The Catalan giants fell to a shock 4-0 reverse at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night to equal their worst-ever defeat in Europe's elite club competition.

Guardiola, who spent more than a decade in Barca's senior ranks as a player and four hugely-successful years at Camp Nou in a managerial capacity, warns the club's critics to write them off at their peril.

"For me Barcelona are still the best team in the world," he told reporters. "There is another 90 minutes left in the second leg and anything can happen. If a team can overcome this result, a 4-0 deficit, then that team is Barcelona.

"It is normal after the game the comments that happen. But in 10 years Barcelona have dominated the world of football. My advice to everyone is not to criticise Barcelona too much because they have proved everyone wrong before.

"Of course it was a surprise, but in football anything can happen these days if you have a bad day and the opponent play well. It has happened to me too. There is a lot of competition and the opposition are really strong."

The fallout from the last-16 first-leg defeat in the French capital is still being felt, with boss Luis Enrique reportedly close to being sacked after three years in the job.