Pep Guardiola happy with "perfect" Sergio Aguero reaction

Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola describes Sergio Aguero's reaction to losing his place in the side as "perfect".
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described Sergio Aguero's reaction to being dropped from the starting lineup as "perfect".

The Argentine has been widely regarded as one of the Premier League's deadliest strikers since his arrival in England in 2011, scoring 154 goals for City in that time.

However, he has been forced to watch on from the bench in the past two league games, with Guardiola preferring in-form January arrival Gabriel Jesus as his starting striker.

Aguero has since admitted that his future at the club is not certain, but Guardiola is pleased with how the 28-year-old has responded to losing his place in the side.

"It is perfect, don't worry about that - but of course he wants to play," he told reporters.

Jesus has scored three goals and assisted one more in his two Premier League games so far.

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Guardiola: 'Jesus will start if he keeps scoring'
Live Commentary: Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City - as it happened
Sergio Aguero: 'I will fight for Manchester City future'
