Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits that he has been "surprised" by how quickly Gabriel Jesus has adapted to the Premier League.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he has been "surprised" by how quickly Gabriel Jesus has settled into English football.

The 19-year-old Brazilian only arrived at the Etihad Stadium last month, but he has already scored three goals and registered one assist in two Premier League appearances - including a brace against Swansea City earlier this afternoon.

Guardiola talked up the importance of protecting the forward, but insists that he is already used to the demanding schedule that City will face over the remainder of the season.

"For the last two to three years he never had a break, he played a lot of games in Brazil. I said, 'Take your time, come back when you are ready'," he told reporters.

"But he is 19 years old, Brazilian, physically strong, he needs few training sessions to be ready. He told me, 'I am never tired, I am always fit, I recover quick'. His father and mother gave him this talent.

"Now we have to protect him but everybody is a bit surprised by his level."

Jesus's brace at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon was enough to lift City up to third in the Premier League table.