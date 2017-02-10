Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists that he still regards Claudio Bravo as one of the best goalkeepers in the world despite dropping him from the team recently.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that he still regards Claudio Bravo as one of the best goalkeepers in the world despite dropping the Chilean from his starting XI in recent weeks.

Bravo replaced Joe Hart as City's number one in the summer, but a string of questionable performances saw him lose his place in the side to Wilfredo Caballero for the past two Premier League games.

Caballero is expected to retain his place for Monday's match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, although Guardiola insists that he is yet to make a final decision on who will get the gloves.

"My opinion of Claudio remains the same. He's a top player, a top goalkeeper. He's one of the best in the world. His long career speaks for itself," he told reporters.

"Football, of course, here is more particular, more crosses, more special things, but, of course, he is a top, top goalkeeper. For me, there's no doubt about that. The decision I take is based on what I see, why one player is not here and another is. That's why I am here.

"I don't know [who will start against Bournemouth]. I will decide the day of the game."

Bravo has conceded with the last six shots on target that he has faced in a Man City shirt.