Manchester City lose their appeal against the red card and subsequent four-game suspension handed to experienced midfielder Fernandinho.

Manchester City have lost their appeal against Fernandinho's red card in Monday's Premier League clash with Burnley.

The Brazilian midfielder received a straight red card in the 32nd minute of the match after diving into a late challenge with Clarets attacker Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Man City appealed the red card, which was Fernandinho's third in his last six appearances, but the Football Association have revealed that the appeal has been unsuccessful, meaning that the 31-year-old will serve a four-game suspension with immediate effect.

"Fernandinho will serve a four-match suspension with immediate effect after his claim of wrongful dismissal was rejected today [Wednesday 4 January 2017] following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing," read a statement from the FA.

"The Manchester City midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during the game against Burnley on Monday 2 January 2017. His suspension includes the standard sanction of an additional game as it was his second dismissal of the season."

Fernandinho will now miss Man City's next three Premier League games against Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, in addition to Friday's third-round FA Cup clash away to West Ham.