Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that a calf problem will keep club captain Vincent Kompany out of Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that Vincent Kompany "has a little problem in his calf" ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Kompany picked up the injury while representing Belgium during the recent international break, and Guardiola has effectively ruled the centre-back out of the fixture with the Reds.

"He has a little problem in his calf and I don't think he will be able to play tomorrow," Guardiola told reporters.

Kompany only made 11 Premier League appearances last season after an injury-plagued campaign, but the 31-year-old has started all three of City's league matches at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

A total of seven points from three Premier League matches has left City in fourth position in the table, two spaces behind Liverpool.