Sep 9, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Liverpool
 

Vincent Kompany ruled out of Liverpool match

City skipper Vincent Kompany in action during the Premier League game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City on August 12, 2017
© Offside
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that a calf problem will keep club captain Vincent Kompany out of Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that Vincent Kompany "has a little problem in his calf" ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Kompany picked up the injury while representing Belgium during the recent international break, and Guardiola has effectively ruled the centre-back out of the fixture with the Reds.

"He has a little problem in his calf and I don't think he will be able to play tomorrow," Guardiola told reporters.

Kompany only made 11 Premier League appearances last season after an injury-plagued campaign, but the 31-year-old has started all three of City's league matches at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

A total of seven points from three Premier League matches has left City in fourth position in the table, two spaces behind Liverpool.

Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Read Next:
Bellamy tips Sancho for greatness
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Vincent Kompany, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on March 9, 2015
Manchester United, Manchester City 'voted against transfer change'
 David Silva goes up against Jordan Henderson during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Preview: Manchester City vs. Liverpool
 Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Craig Bellamy tips Jadon Sancho to become "next big player"
Lescott: 'Liverpool defence better than City's'City's rivals expect Sterling to be sold?Wenger: 'Sanchez a £70m sacrifice'Man City, PSG accused of "financial doping"City, Chelsea 'monitoring Alderweireld'
Matuidi 'turned down PL trio for Juve'Brazil stars head back to England on private jetReport: Man City to bid £20m for SanchezJones: 'Guardiola made me a better coach'Sanchez named in Arsenal EL squad
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
 