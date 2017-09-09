Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott insists that the Citizens currently have a weaker defence than weekend opponents Liverpool.

The Reds' backline has come in for much criticism in recent times, despite boasting a more-than-respectable clean sheet record in the Premier League.

Liverpool did come unstuck in their opening fixture of the season against Watford when conceding three times, however, while City have shipped goals against Everton and Bournemouth so far.

Lescott believes that it is the Merseyside outfit who boast the more settled defensive unit at this moment in time, telling Sky Sports News: "I think the attacking prowess they've got in both teams that enhances the fact it will be a test for both defences.

"At this moment in time it is probably Liverpool [who have the better defence] because they've played with each other a lot longer than Manchester City.

"As time will progress I'm sure the likes of Vinny (Vincent Kompany) staying fit throughout the season they should show that overall they have one of the best defences in the league."

Liverpool and City have collected seven points apiece from a possible nine to begin the 2017-18 campaign