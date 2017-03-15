Why AS Monaco, Manchester City game in Champions League doesn't guarantee goals

There were eight goals in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie between AS Monaco and Manchester City, but don't expect the same in the second leg.

Last month, AS Monaco and Manchester City served up one of the greatest games the Champions League has ever produced. Goals were expected between two sides stacked with attacking flair but no-one could have predicted a see-saw battle which saw City eventually claim a 5-3 victory after giving up an early lead, having Wilfredo Caballero to thank for saving a penalty and three goals being scored in the final 20 minutes of the match. More of the same is expected when the return leg takes place in Monte Carlo on Wednesday night, but do not necessarily bet on similar fireworks occurring at Stade Louis II.

If you regularly bet on sports online, you will be inclined to bet on over 2.5 goals or both teams to score, but if you assess Manchester City's last 11 performances in general, the back-and-forth nature of the Monaco showdown was a freak event. Over the course of the season, much has been made of City's performances in defence since the arrival of Pep Guardiola but their results since the middle of January suggest that the Spaniard is either slowly getting to grips with how to get the best out of his players, or his first-team squad have now accepted that they must get themselves in line with a manager who has shown very little movement when it comes to tinkering with his tried-and-trusted philosophy.

AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao competes with Nicolas Otamendi in the Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017© SilverHub

You would be well advised to take a look at a guide for betting websites when assessing your options ahead of a fixture which has the potential to throw up any result, but since January 18, City have kept seven clean sheets in 11 outings, with only seven goals being conceded during that period. Take the Monaco game out of the equation and you can see that there is an argument for City boasting the best defensive record over the past two months. It should be noted that City have only faced one of the top eight teams in the Premier League table in building up such impressive statistics, but much of City's play is based on confidence. They are going to come up against some of the best players and brightest talents in the world on Wednesday night, but they are currently playing with the know-how to make light work of the second leg of the last-16 tie.

While teams are struggling to breach City's defence at the moment, Guardiola's side are also having little problem in creating a bagful of opportunities at the other end. However, their belief in the final third is not as high as it should be at the moment because many of those chances are being wasted. While Sergio Aguero has six goals in his last five matches and Leroy Sane is finally starting to show the form which Guardiola would have expected earlier in the campaign, City have scored just four goals in their last three matches, which have come against Sunderland, Stoke City and Middlesbrough respectively. City are likely to find a potentially crucial away goal against Monaco, but they have been far from clinical of late and it certainly isn't a foregone conclusion.

AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao in action during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017© SilverHub

To add to the case for the match not featuring half of the goals of the first leg, Monaco striker Radamel Falcao is a doubt for the game due to injury. The 31-year-old has scored 21 goals in 28 matches this season and netted doubles on three occasions in his last seven matches, but he has played just 25 minutes of football in the last three weeks and is nowhere near full fitness. Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar and Valere Germain all chip in goals but they all fall well short of Falcao's tally and it would be a big blow to Leonardo Jardim if the Colombian attacker cannot play a full part in the contest.

If you are betting on this match, it is extremely difficult to place a bet with any real conviction but with bookmakers expecting another goal rush when the French and English sides collide, it may be worth taking a gamble and backing City's defence to lead them in the quarter-finals.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Kylian Mbappe tops Man City's summer wishlist?
>
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Chelsea to take on Tottenham in FA Cup semis, Arsenal to face Manchester City
 AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao competes with Nicolas Otamendi in the Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Why AS Monaco, Manchester City game in Champions League doesn't guarantee goals
 Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Preview: AS Monaco vs. Manchester City
De Bruyne: 'Man City can reach CL final'Why Liverpool's run against PL's top sides will endKimmich "not satisfied" with playing timeGuardiola: 'Toure not short of interest'Pablo Zabaleta on West Ham radar?
Southampton 'join race for Joe Hart'Guardiola: 'Season-defining week ahead'Result: Man City coast into FA Cup semi-finalsTeam News: Boro, City shuffle packs ahead of FA Cup clashLive Commentary: Middlesbrough 0-2 Manchester City - as it happened
> Manchester City Homepage
More AS Monaco News
AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao competes with Nicolas Otamendi in the Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Why AS Monaco, Manchester City game in Champions League doesn't guarantee goals
 Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Preview: AS Monaco vs. Manchester City
 Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (C) celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs FC Ingolstadt 04 in Munich, southern Germany, on December 12, 2015
Manchester United prioritise Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe over Antoine Griezmann?
Kylian Mbappe tops Man City's summer wishlist?Arsenal 'join Tiemoue Bakayoko pursuit'Arsenal to battle Juve for Monaco striker?Jardim hails born-again FalcaoFalcao 'disappointed' with Monaco defeat
Result: Man City beat Monaco in eight-goal classicTeam News: Seven changes for Man City in Monaco clashLive Commentary: Manchester City 5-3 AS Monaco - as it happenedMan United 'have first option on Silva'Chelsea, Manchester City tracking Lemar?
> AS Monaco Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 