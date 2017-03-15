Mar 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stade Louis II
 

Kevin De Bruyne: 'Manchester City can reach Champions League final'

Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Kevin De Bruyne believes that Manchester City can reach their first Champions League final this season.
Kevin De Bruyne has claimed that Manchester City can reach their first Champions League final this season.

The Citizens made it to the competition's semi-finals for the first time during the previous campaign, losing to overall winners Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's charges will take a 5-3 lead into Wednesday's last-16 second leg at AS Monaco, and De Bruyne believes that they can go a step further this time round in the tournament.

The Belgium international told The Mirror: "I think we can reach the final, but of course the other teams will think the same. And that doesn't make it easier.

"I think it was important as a team to make the next step. City have had a difficult time in Europe, which is new for this club, but last year we did great in the Champions League.

"It will be very tough against Monaco. They are doing extremely well at the moment, but we are very positive and if we beat them we're through to the quarter-finals, after which the final is not that far away."

This year's Champions League final takes place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on June 3.

Joshua Kimmich and Jonas in action during the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Benfica on April 5, 2016
Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
