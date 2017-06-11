Chelsea striker Diego Costa starts up front for this evening's World Cup qualifier with Macedonia.

The Brazilian-born frontman returns to the starting XI having been rested for Wednesday's friendly with Colombia, taking the place of Alvaro Morata despite the Real Madrid man having scored a late equaliser in Murcia.

Many of Morata's Champions League-winning teammates do return to the side, though, as Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal and Isco come back into the starting lineup.

David de Gea, Sergio Busquets and Thiago Alcantara are also reintroduced to the fold as manager Julen Lopetegui makes seven changes to his side.

Macedonia, meanwhile, have all-time leading goalscorer and captain Goran Pandev leading the line as he wins his 87 cap for his country.

The hosts make just the one change from the team that drew 0-0 with Turkey on Monday, with Kristijan Toshevski replacing Ferhan Hasani.

Macedonia: Dimitrievski; Toshevski, Shikov, Mojsov, Ristevski; Ristovski, Stjepanovic, Spirovski, Alioski; Nestorovski, Pandev

Subs: Trajchevski, Gachevski, Mitov-Nilsson, Churlinov, Ibraimi, Trichkovski, Trajkovski, Atanasov, Elmas

Spain: De Gea; Carvajal, Pique, Ramos, Alba; Busquets, Thiago, Iniesta; Isco, Costa, Silva

Subs: Vitolo, Koke, Nacho, Deulofeu, Morata, Asensio, Aspas, Reina, Monreal, Pedro, Kepa, Saul