Apr 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
4-2
Bayern Munich
Ronaldo (76', 104', 110'), Asensio (112')
Casemiro (40')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Lewandowski (53' pen.), Ramos (77' og.)
Vidal (6'), Alonso (70'), Hummels (75'), Robben (101')
Vidal (84')

Thiago Alcantara: 'Bayern Munich were completely screwed over'

Augsburg's Dominik Kohr battles with Thiago Alcantara of Bayern on September 12, 2015
© AFP
Midfielder Thiago Alcantara says that his team got "completely screwed over" in their Champions League exit to Real Madrid.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 13:11 UK

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has insisted that football does not need video technology, despite his club's controversial exit from the Champions League.

A number of decisions went against Bayern, with Arturo Vidal wrongly sent off for a second yellow card and the assistant failing to spot that Real's second goal was around a yard offside.

Thiago says that his team were "completely screwed over", but he has played down calls for video technology to be introduced at the highest level.

The 26-year-old told reporters: "Vidal's dismissal was neither a yellow nor a foul.

"We are indignant that our valid actions are invalidated and theirs are not. We have been completely screwed over, but we can not change anything in the past.

"[VAR] helps, but it takes away the essence, we just need officials to be competent enough to control these games."

Bayern lost out 4-2 at the Bernabeu, with Real progressing through to the semi-finals by a 6-3 scoreline on aggregate.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Read Next:
Ancelotti: 'The referee wasn't up to the task'
>
View our homepages for Thiago Alcantara, Arturo Vidal, Football
Your Comments
More Bayern Munich News
Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 4-2 Bayern Munich - as it happened
 Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in action for Germany on July 13, 2014.
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer suffers fractured foot
 Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti: 'The referee wasn't up to the task'
Javi Martinez: 'Bayern will bounce back'Thiago: 'Bayern were completely screwed over'Result: Real Madrid through to CL semi-finalsTeam News: Lewandowski starts against MadridPreview: Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
Xabi Alonso reveals Barcelona contactAncelotti: 'Small details cost Bayern'Ramos "happy and satisfied" with first-leg winResult: Ronaldo double sinks Bayern MunichLive Commentary: Bayern 1-2 Real Madrid - as it happened
> Bayern Munich Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich29216271155669
2RB Leipzig29194655302561
3Hoffenheim291412356312554
4Borussia DortmundDortmund29158662332953
5Hertha Berlin29134123735243
6Freiburg29125123651-1541
7FC Koln29101094236640
8Werder Bremen29116124649-339
9Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach29116123741-439
10Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt29108112933-438
11Schalke 04Schalke29107123834437
12Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen29106134244-236
13Wolfsburg2996143042-1233
14Hamburger SV2996142953-2433
15Mainz 052995153747-1032
16Augsburg2988132846-1832
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 042984173150-1928
18SV Darmstadt 982953212157-3618
> Full Version
 