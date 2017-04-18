Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has insisted that football does not need video technology, despite his club's controversial exit from the Champions League.
A number of decisions went against Bayern, with Arturo Vidal wrongly sent off for a second yellow card and the assistant failing to spot that Real's second goal was around a yard offside.
Thiago says that his team were "completely screwed over", but he has played down calls for video technology to be introduced at the highest level.
The 26-year-old told reporters: "Vidal's dismissal was neither a yellow nor a foul.
"We are indignant that our valid actions are invalidated and theirs are not. We have been completely screwed over, but we can not change anything in the past.
"[VAR] helps, but it takes away the essence, we just need officials to be competent enough to control these games."
Bayern lost out 4-2 at the Bernabeu, with Real progressing through to the semi-finals by a 6-3 scoreline on aggregate.