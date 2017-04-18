Midfielder Thiago Alcantara says that his team got "completely screwed over" in their Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has insisted that football does not need video technology, despite his club's controversial exit from the Champions League.

A number of decisions went against Bayern, with Arturo Vidal wrongly sent off for a second yellow card and the assistant failing to spot that Real's second goal was around a yard offside.

Thiago says that his team were "completely screwed over", but he has played down calls for video technology to be introduced at the highest level.

The 26-year-old told reporters: "Vidal's dismissal was neither a yellow nor a foul.

"We are indignant that our valid actions are invalidated and theirs are not. We have been completely screwed over, but we can not change anything in the past.

"[VAR] helps, but it takes away the essence, we just need officials to be competent enough to control these games."

Bayern lost out 4-2 at the Bernabeu, with Real progressing through to the semi-finals by a 6-3 scoreline on aggregate.