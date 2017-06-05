New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool to target RB Leipzig pair Naby Keita, Timo Werner?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly decides to target moves for RB Leipzig pair Naby Keita and Timo Werner.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 11:43 UK

RB Leipzig pair Naby Keita and Timo Werner have reportedly emerged as transfer targets for Liverpool.

The midfielder and attacker played a key role in helping their club finish in second place in the Bundesliga this season, but their form has inevitably led to interest from other clubs.

According to The Sun, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has identified both players as potential signings after they claimed a place in the top four of the Premier League table.

Liverpool must come through a qualifying round to reach the Champions League, but Klopp is planning on the Merseyside giants sealing a place in the group stages of the competition.

Twenty-two-year-old Keita contributed eight goals and seven assists from 32 league appearances this season, while Werner netted 21 goals from 31 Bundesliga outings.

Liverpool are also looking to push through the signing of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Read Next:
Sessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Naby Keita, Timo Werner, Jurgen Klopp, Virgil van Dijk, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Roma chief plays down Mohamed Salah to Liverpool links
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Liverpool 'prepared to match any Virgil van Dijk bids'
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Liverpool to target RB Leipzig pair Naby Keita, Timo Werner?
Robertson: 'No rush to decide Hull future'Liverpool to open talks over Lacazette?Oxlade-Chamberlain to remain at Arsenal?Jurgen Klopp plays down 'lack of Plan B'Agent: 'No concrete bids for Dolberg'
Liverpool keen on Keita Balde?Liverpool, Everton 'join Teodorczyk race'Salah agent hits out at "fake news"Van Dijk 'on verge of Man City switch'Ian Rush "certain" of Coutinho stay
> Liverpool Homepage
More RB Leipzig News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Liverpool to target RB Leipzig pair Naby Keita, Timo Werner?
 A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Liverpool target Naby Keita 'not worried' about transfer rumours
 Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Jurgen Klopp to break transfer record for RB Leipzig's Naby Keita?
Sessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'Spurs keen on Freiburg forward Philipp?Keita "very comfortable" at RB LeipzigSimunovic 'on West Brom, Palace and Newcastle radar'Teams announced for 2017 Emirates Cup
Arsenal 'plot £20m Emil Forsberg move'Arsenal lining up summer move for Gueye?Leipzig 'show interest in Chelsea youngster'Leipzig set asking price of £26m for midfielder?Liverpool interested in Leipzig striker?
> RB Leipzig Homepage



Tables
 