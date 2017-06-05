Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly decides to target moves for RB Leipzig pair Naby Keita and Timo Werner.

RB Leipzig pair Naby Keita and Timo Werner have reportedly emerged as transfer targets for Liverpool.

The midfielder and attacker played a key role in helping their club finish in second place in the Bundesliga this season, but their form has inevitably led to interest from other clubs.

According to The Sun, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has identified both players as potential signings after they claimed a place in the top four of the Premier League table.

Liverpool must come through a qualifying round to reach the Champions League, but Klopp is planning on the Merseyside giants sealing a place in the group stages of the competition.

Twenty-two-year-old Keita contributed eight goals and seven assists from 32 league appearances this season, while Werner netted 21 goals from 31 Bundesliga outings.

Liverpool are also looking to push through the signing of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.